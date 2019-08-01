Kristen Stewart Says She Talks to Ghosts

Actress Kristen Stewart revealed in her cover story for September’s issue of Vanity Fair that she speaks to ghosts and explained that “there is an energy” that she is “really sensitive to.”

Speaking to Vanity Fair on her upcoming projects and continued hesitancy to embrace fame, Stewart revealed that she talks to ghosts.

“Do you believe in ghosts?” Vanity Fair’s Durga Chew-Bose asked the Twilight actress, keeping Stewart’s 2016 role in the paranormal film Personal Shopper in mind.

“I talk to them,” Stewart said. “If I’m in a weird, small town, making a movie, and I’m in a strange apartment, I will literally be like, ‘No, please, I cannot deal. Anyone else, but it cannot be me.’ Who knows what ghosts are, but there is an energy that I’m really sensitive to. Not just with ghosts, but with people. People stain rooms all the time.”

