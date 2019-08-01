Far-left actress-comedian Sarah Silverman told Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) on Twitter Thursday that he will “go to jail” for his part in “crimes against humanity” – a direct reference to his support for fundamental enforcement of immigration law at the U.S. border.

“Oh, I understand what is going on at the border, Daddy,” Silverman wrote in response to Graham’s tweet. “My only solace is that after all this you will go to jail for your part in crimes against humanity. Ps- What happened to you? Do you know?”

It remains unclear what “crimes against humanity” Sen. Graham has taken part in and will be — as Silverman suggests — jailed for.

The former Hulu talk show host’s comment was in response to Graham, who seemingly responded to remarks made by Democrat presidential candidates on the stage in Detroit — namely Julián Castro — who dismissed open borders as a “right-wing talking point.”

“Secretary Castro, you think it should no longer be a crime to cross the U.S. border illegally,” CNN moderator Don Lemon said. “President Obama’s homeland security secretary, Jeh Johnson, whom you served with, says that is a public declaration that the border is, quote, ‘effectively open to all.’ How is he wrong?”

“If you elect me president, you’re not electing me to follow. You’re electing me to lead. And open borders is a right-wing talking point, and frankly I’m disappointed that some folks, including some folks on this stage, have taken the bait,” Castro responded.

“It’s not a ‘Right Wing Talking Point’ that if you decriminalize illegal entry into the US we will be even more overrun than we are today. It is A FACT!” Graham exclaimed on Twitter. “If you don’t understand that you don’t understand what is going on at the border.”

That is not the first time Silverman has mentioned jail time for a Republican. Last week, she suggested that Trump would be in jail if not for his position as the leader of the free world.

I don’t enjoy being negative but I’m pretty sure the only way Trump stays out of jail is by staying president, and he probably will. — Sarah Silverman (@SarahKSilverman) July 24, 2019

Silverman also accused President Trump of going “full Hitler” last year.