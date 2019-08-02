ASAP Rocky Allowed to Leave Sweden While Awaiting Verdict

A Swedish court has ruled that American rapper A$AP Rocky and two other U.S. suspects can be freed from detention until Aug. 14, when the verdict on their alleged June 30 assault case will be announced.

Prosecutor Daniel Suneson said in his closing comments that he was seeking a six-month sentence for the rapper, who himself had said earlier Friday that community service would be a proper punishment.

President Donald Trump sent well wishes to the Grammy-nomited rapper on the latest news in his ongoing case.

“A$AP Rocky released from prison and on his way home to the United States from Sweden,” President Trump said Friday. “It was a Rocky Week, get home ASAP A$AP!”

The bodyguard of A$AP Rocky has told a Swedish court that the strange behavior and the “glossy” eyes of the man that the American rapper and his entourage are accused of assaulting in June alerted him that something was not right.

Timothy Leon Williams testified before Stockholm District Court on Friday that he saw 19-year-old Mustafa Jafari, the alleged victim, approaching the rapper’s entourage outside a restaurant in Stockholm and trying to talk with them.

Speaking in English, Williams said he didn’t understand what language Jafari was speaking. Williams said he knew “something’s not right about him. I’m noticing it because I’m a bodyguard. I’m looking at him and saw that his eyes were really glossy, like he’s on something.”

Williams went on to explain the details of the June 30 brawl, testimony that mirrored what Mayers told the court on Thursday.

