Donald Trump Celebrates A$AP Rocky Release: ‘Get Home ASAP!’

donald-trump-asap-rocky-getty-2
Win McNamee/Getty, Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Stella Artois

President Donald Trump celebrated the news Friday that rapper A$AP Rocky was released from prison in Sweden.

“A$AP Rocky released from prison and on his way home to the United States from Sweden,” Trump wrote on Twitter.

The president also utilized a pun on the rapper’s stage name.

“It was a Rocky Week, get home ASAP A$AP!” he continued.

A$AP Rocky was freed temporarily by Swedish authorities until Aug. 14, when a verdict in the trial will be announced. It is unclear whether he will leave the country while awaiting the verdict.

Trump has been following the rapper’s case in Sweden after he was arrested after a street brawl took place involving the rapper and his entourage.

Trump personally called the Prime Minister of Sweden to lobby for his release but to no avail.

During the trial, a key witness changed her story while testifying in court that she actually did not see the rapper hit a man with a bottle during the brawl, as she told police in the initial report.

Rocky and his entourage were accused of assaulting a man, who they testified had “glossy” eyes and appeared to be under the influence and represented a threat to them.

Rocky has been imprisoned in Sweden since his arrest on July 3. The verdict from the case is expected on August 14.

