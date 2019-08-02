Donald Trump Celebrates A$AP Rocky Release: ‘Get Home ASAP!’

President Donald Trump celebrated the news Friday that rapper A$AP Rocky was released from prison in Sweden.

“A$AP Rocky released from prison and on his way home to the United States from Sweden,” Trump wrote on Twitter.

The president also utilized a pun on the rapper’s stage name.

“It was a Rocky Week, get home ASAP A$AP!” he continued.

A$AP Rocky was freed temporarily by Swedish authorities until Aug. 14, when a verdict in the trial will be announced. It is unclear whether he will leave the country while awaiting the verdict.

We don’t know for sure if #ASAPRocky will choose to leave Sweden, but he has the right to. He mentioned in court today that there were some Swedish artists he would like to meet. https://t.co/zSsypFoXat — Maddy Savage (@maddysavage) August 2, 2019

Trump has been following the rapper’s case in Sweden after he was arrested after a street brawl took place involving the rapper and his entourage.

Trump personally called the Prime Minister of Sweden to lobby for his release but to no avail.

Very disappointed in Prime Minister Stefan Löfven for being unable to act. Sweden has let our African American Community down in the United States. I watched the tapes of A$AP Rocky, and he was being followed and harassed by troublemakers. Treat Americans fairly! #FreeRocky — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 25, 2019

Give A$AP Rocky his FREEDOM. We do so much for Sweden but it doesn’t seem to work the other way around. Sweden should focus on its real crime problem! #FreeRocky — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 25, 2019

During the trial, a key witness changed her story while testifying in court that she actually did not see the rapper hit a man with a bottle during the brawl, as she told police in the initial report.

Rocky and his entourage were accused of assaulting a man, who they testified had “glossy” eyes and appeared to be under the influence and represented a threat to them.

Rocky has been imprisoned in Sweden since his arrest on July 3. The verdict from the case is expected on August 14.