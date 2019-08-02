Far-left former Netflix talk show host Chelsea Handler pumped out fake news Friday morning, telling her 8 million Twitter followers that someone broke into Rep. Elijah Cummings’ (D-MD) Baltimore home following his feud with President Trump.

On Thursday evening, news broke of a break-in at the lawmaker’s home — a break-in that actually occurred last weekend. Chelsea Handler swooped in and attempted to use the incident to slam the president and his allies.

“Elijah Cummings’ house was broken into after Trump publicly attacked him on twitter and Republicans say nothing,” she tweeted Friday. “Our president bullies someone and then has an intruder in his home. The president of the United States. The lows keep coming.”

Handler’s assertion, however, is false. Cummings’ home was broken into Saturday, July 27 at approximately 3:40 a.m. ET – hours before Trump tweeted anything about the lawmaker or his district. Cummings confirmed the incident’s timeline in a statement released Friday:

An individual attempted to gain entry into my residence at approximately 3:40 AM on Saturday, July 27. I was notified of the intrusion by my security system, and I scared the intruder away by yelling before the person gained entry into the residential portion of the house. I thank the Baltimore Police Department for their response and ask that all further inquiries be directed to them.

While Trump criticized Cummings that Saturday, it was not until 7:14 a.m. ET– over three hours after the initial incident – making it impossible for Trump’s tweets to have inspired the criminal’s actions.

The president responded to the news of Cummings’ break-in in a tweet Friday.

“Really bad news! The Baltimore house of Elijah Cummings was robbed. Too bad!” he wrote.