Pink Backs Jessica Simpson Who was Mom-Shamed for Dying Daughter’s Hair

Popstar Pink has dyed her daughter’s hair pink in solidarity with fellow singer Jessica Simpson who was slammed for coloring her daughter’s hair.

Simpson was “parenting shamed” after posting a photo of daughter Maxi’s hairstyle on Instagram. Simpson claimed that the colorful hairstyle was inspired by Descendants character Mal.

Some followers, though, criticized Simpson saying among other things that her seven-year-old daughter was too young to have her hair dyed.

Popstar Pink was not at all pleased with the attacks on fellow pop star, Simpson.

The 39-year-old So What singer jumped to her own social media to show fans photos of her daughters with newly colored hair, People reported.

“I heard people were bummed on Jessica Simpson for letting her seven-year-old get her hair colored,” Pink wrote on the Instagram. “So we thought we’d share what we did yesterday”

Pink included several hashtags on the photo, including, “blue hair don’t care” and “get your own kids.”

The singer also turned off comments on the post to prevent attacks.

