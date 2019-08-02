Tom Arnold Fantasizes About Trump’s Sons’ Homes Being Robbed

Leftwing Hollywood actor Tom Arnold on Friday expressed disappointment that the apartments of President Donald Trump’s eldest sons haven’t been broken into after the president tweets about the burglary of Rep. Elijah Cummings’ (D-MD) Baltimore home.

“Don Jr’s NYC apartment has not been robbed yet! Eric Trump’s either! Really bad news!!” Tom Arnold, one of Hollywood’s most vocal anti-Trump critics, wrote on Twitter. His comment came in response to the president’s tweet earlier Friday about Cummings. “Really bad news! The Baltimore house of Elijah Cummings was robbed. Too bad!” the president wrote of the break-in that occurred hours before his pointed criticisms of Cummings and Baltimore, the Maryland Democrat’s longtime district. Over the weekend, President Trump slammed the House Oversight Committee chair as a “brutal bully” for his conduct towards U.S. border patrol and called Baltimore a “rodent infested mess.’

Don Jr’s NYC apartment has not been robbed yet! Eric Trump’s either! Really bad news!! https://t.co/eBr5tEwtZM — Tom Arnold (@TomArnold) August 2, 2019

In a statement Friday, Cummings confirmed he scared off the intruder at his home over the weekend, saying that an individual “attempted to gain entry into my residence at approximately 3:40 a.m. on Saturday, July 27.”

“I was notified of the intrusion by my security system, and I scared the intruder away by yelling before the person gained entry into the residential portion of the house,” he said. “I thank the Baltimore Police Department for their response and ask that all further inquiries be directed to them.”

The Baltimore Police Department is probing the matter. No arrests have been made.

Trump Jr. took to Twitter to slam Arnold for his crude comment, tweeting “No we just get daily death threats and exploding packages of white powder sent to our homes you piece of garbage.”

No we just get daily death threats and exploding packages of white powder sent to our homes you piece of garbage. pic.twitter.com/95KpGjcD4V — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) August 2, 2019

25-year-old Daniel Frisiello of Massachusetts pleaded guilty in a Boston federal court in October 2018 to sending white powder-laced packages to Donald Jr. and Eric Trump.

The letter also included an ominous note for the president’s son, which read “You are an awful, awful person. I am surprised that your father lets you speak on TV. You the family idiot, Eric, looks smart.”

“This is the reason why people hate you, so you are getting what you deserve,” it added.

Trump Jr.’s ex-wife, Vanessa, opened the letter and was later rushed to a hospital out of caution. NYPD officials confirmed the white powder substance was cornstarch.

The actor’s tweet comes days after saying he would be “lucky” if he and far-left “Squad” member Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) “[fell] in love.”

“She’s beautiful, smart & brave. If I’m lucky we’ll fall in love,” Arnold wrote of Omar on Twitter, before defending of the freshman congresswoman for retweeting the actor’s remarks justifying Sen. Rand Paul’s (R-KY) neighbor’s assault against the senator last year.

“Rand Paul is a horrible neighbor a terrible Senator & worse human. Donald Trump has retweeted Nazi’s. You’ve never called out Donald Trump. Stop bullying tiny brown women coward. Time to call out big fat white guys,” the actor said.