‘Just Sing’: Barbra Streisand Riles Up Fans After Praising Clintons, Trashing Trump During NYC Concert

Left-wing pop icon Barbra Streisand made her Madison Square Garden concert Saturday about politics, praising Bill Clinton — who was in attendance alongside Hillary — as “a great president,” explaining how badly she wanted to sing at Hillary’s inauguration, and targeting President Donald Trump with a remixed rendition of “Send in the Clowns.”

“He left this country with a budget surplus!” Barbra Streisand said of former President Clinton, adding, “By the way he did that by taxing the highest wage earners.”

“A great president needs a sense of history and unquenchable thirst for knowledge,” she continued. “And the compassion that would not allow children to be separated from their parents.”

New York Magazine Washington Correspondent Olivia Nuzzi gave a play-by-play of Streisand’s seemingly impromptu political moment during the concert. According to her tweets, the singer polled the crowd to find out if there were more Democrats or Republicans and proceeded to sing “a parody of Send in the Clowns about Trump.” The Trump supporters in attendance, Nuzzi said, were irritated and shouted “Just sing!”

Trump supporters are screaming “JUST SING” and “WE DON’T WANNA HEAR IT” at Barbra Streisand. Meanwhile a man behind me just said “they don’t like the truth. They can’t handle the truth.” — Olivia Nuzzi (@Olivianuzzi) August 4, 2019

It has been over a decade since the Evergreen singer performed on an arena stage and her’s in NYC was met with a flurry of high-profile attendees including Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-NY), Al Sharpton, and Bill and Hillary Clinton — all of whom she gave special shout-outs to.

But when @BarbraStreisand talks up @HillaryClinton, who gets even more applause than Bill, she says 3 years ago she hoped to sing at her inauguration. pic.twitter.com/f7NIJXwrTW — Samantha Liebman (@SamiLiebman) August 4, 2019

Nuzzi’s play-by-play of Streisand’s political moments continued:

I’m sorry I just need everyone to know that Barbra Streisand is showing the crowd a slideshow of photos from her life and that is what Hillary Clinton and Bill Clinton are doing right now. — Olivia Nuzzi (@Olivianuzzi) August 4, 2019

She’s not singing anymore she’s just showing us the slides — Olivia Nuzzi (@Olivianuzzi) August 4, 2019

Barbra Streisand is now thanking Bill Clinton for being “a great president” and introducing him and Hillary to the crowd like they’re in the band. — Olivia Nuzzi (@Olivianuzzi) August 4, 2019

I didn’t anticipate on doing any political reporting when @RyanLizza told me he was taking me to see Barbra Streisand but here we are. — Olivia Nuzzi (@Olivianuzzi) August 4, 2019

Barbra Streisand polled the crowd to see if there are more Democrats or Republicans, and then told the latter to cover their ears. Now she’s singing a parody of Send in the Clowns about Trump. “Jerry, you know what I’m talking about,” she said to Nadler, before she started. — Olivia Nuzzi (@Olivianuzzi) August 4, 2019

According to Variety, sang a politically charged rendition of “Send in the Clowns,” with it’s lyrics aimed at President Trump.

About 45 minutes into her show, Streisand paused to salute the high-profile Democrats in the house, including former New York Mayor David Dinkins, Al Sharpton, Congressman Jerry Nadler and Bill and Hillary Clinton, her longtime friends. Streisand praised the 42nd President for balancing the budget and rescuing the economy during his eight years in office. “But being a great President is about more than just dollars and cents,” Streisand noted. “A great President needs a sense of history, and an unquenchable thirst for knowledge, and the compassion to not let children be separated from their parents.” It was her first dig at Trump, but it wouldn’t be the last. Streisand then addressed Hillary: “Madam Secretary, you gave our allies confidence and our foes unambiguous clarity. You demonstrated that strength and kindness can exist in equal measure. And needless to say, three years ago, I was truly hoping to sing at your inauguration.” Following an intermission, Streisand returned to the stage in a white Donna Karan dress, which she said had been made for her a few days earlier by the designer. She seemed more relaxed, hitting every note of the timeless bummer “Send in the Clowns.” Fittingly, she followed it up with a new version of the song, advising the (few) Republicans in attendance to cover their ears. While a picture of Trump as a clown was projected behind the stage, Streisand crooned: He says he’s rich

Maybe he’s poor

‘Til he reveals his returns

Who can be sure

Who is this clown? Something’s amiss

I don’t approve

Now that he’s running the free world

Where can we move?

Maybe a town!

Just who is this clown? This is not a farce

It’s not just smoke

Is this his “Art of the Deal” or some awful joke?

You’ve got to admit

This fraudulent twit

Is so full of …

The Grammy winner has been a long-time advocate for Democrats and left-wing causes. Last month, she called for “climate change deniers” to be removed from office, “starting with Trump.”