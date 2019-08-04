‘Hobbs & Shaw’: All the Guns Used to Shoot and Kill in Hollywood’s Box Office Winner

Universal Pictures

This weekend’s number one box office movie Fast and Furious Presents Hobbs and Shaw features tons of big guns and several shooting senses.

The Universal Pictures spin-off ruled the box office, hauling in a solid $60 million. And the first Fast and Furious spin-off starring Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Jason Statham feature some gruesome shooting scenes and very big guns, debuting on the same weekend that Hollywood stars where seen calling for stricter gun control laws in the wake of two deadly mass shootings across the U.S.

Here’s just some of the guns featured in the latest Fast and Furious film.

The Beretta 92FS with custom grips holstered is used by Madam M (Eiza González).

Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw (Universal Pictures, 2019).

The film’s villain Brixton (Idris Elba) uses a two-tone Glock 17 to mow down anyway who gets in his way.

Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw (Universal Pictures, 2019).

At one point in the film, the Glock 26 is used by both Hattie Shaw (Vanessa Kirby) and Elba. 

Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw (Universal Pictures, 2019).

Deckard Shaw (Jason Statham) uses a Heckler & Koch Mark 23.

Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw (Universal Pictures, 2019).

A SIG-Sauer P226R is used throughout the film by Deckard Shaw.

Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw (Universal Pictures, 2019).

A nickel Chiappa Rhino 60DS is shot several times by Hobbs.

Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw (Universal Pictures, 2019).

A Remington 870 shotgun is used by Hattie Shaw (Vanessa Kirby) among other henchmen. 

Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw (Universal Pictures, 2019).

Deckard Shaw is seen using a double-barreled shotgun.

Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw (Universal Pictures, 2019).

The CZ Scorpion Evo 3 A1 is welded by Luke Hobbs, Deckard Shaw, and Madam M (Eiza González).

 

Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw (Universal Pictures, 2019).

One henchmen is seen with a Heckler & Koch MP5A3.

Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw (Universal Pictures, 2019).

The HS Produkt VHS-K2 is used by Deckard Shaw (Jason Statham). 

Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw (Universal Pictures, 2019).

There was also a custom flamethrower.

Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw (Universal Pictures, 2019).

