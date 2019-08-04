‘Hobbs & Shaw’: All the Guns Used to Shoot and Kill in Hollywood’s Box Office Winner

This weekend’s number one box office movie Fast and Furious Presents Hobbs and Shaw features tons of big guns and several shooting senses.

The Universal Pictures spin-off ruled the box office, hauling in a solid $60 million. And the first Fast and Furious spin-off starring Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Jason Statham feature some gruesome shooting scenes and very big guns, debuting on the same weekend that Hollywood stars where seen calling for stricter gun control laws in the wake of two deadly mass shootings across the U.S.

Here’s just some of the guns featured in the latest Fast and Furious film.

The Beretta 92FS with custom grips holstered is used by Madam M (Eiza González).

The film’s villain Brixton (Idris Elba) uses a two-tone Glock 17 to mow down anyway who gets in his way.

At one point in the film, the Glock 26 is used by both Hattie Shaw (Vanessa Kirby) and Elba.

Deckard Shaw (Jason Statham) uses a Heckler & Koch Mark 23.

A SIG-Sauer P226R is used throughout the film by Deckard Shaw.

A nickel Chiappa Rhino 60DS is shot several times by Hobbs.

A Remington 870 shotgun is used by Hattie Shaw (Vanessa Kirby) among other henchmen.

Deckard Shaw is seen using a double-barreled shotgun.

The CZ Scorpion Evo 3 A1 is welded by Luke Hobbs, Deckard Shaw, and Madam M (Eiza González).

One henchmen is seen with a Heckler & Koch MP5A3.



The HS Produkt VHS-K2 is used by Deckard Shaw (Jason Statham).

There was also a custom flamethrower.