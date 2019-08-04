Actor Rainn Wilson: ‘Biggest Threat’ to America Is ‘Angry White Men with Guns’

The Office star Rainn Wilson responded to the recent mass shootings in Texas and Ohio by warning that the “biggest threat” to the American people are “angry white men with guns.”

At least 29 people have died as a result of the two shootings, while dozens more remain in hospital after two men opened fire on civilians in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio. The shooting in El Paso is understood to have been motivated by white nationalist ideology.

“Oh people of the great city of El Paso, my heart breaks for you,” Rainn Wilson said in response to news of the first shooting. “I can’t even imagine. America, WTF is wrong with us? Mass shootings a weekly event?! I’m speechless.”

Oh people of the great city of El Paso, my heart breaks for you. I can’t even imagine. America, WTF is wrong with us? Mass shootings a weekly event?! I’m speechless. — RainnWilson (@rainnwilson) August 3, 2019

“When are we all going to admit that the biggest threat to Americans, terrorist or not, is ANGRY, WHITE MEN with guns?” the actor later said.

When are we all going to admit that the biggest threat to Americans, terrorist or not, is ANGRY, WHITE MEN with guns? — RainnWilson (@rainnwilson) August 4, 2019

Many prominent figures in Hollywood also took to social media to blame Donald Trump, Republicans, and the NRA for the recent atrocities, with singer John Legend claiming the president “regularly inspires killers.”

Wilson, meanwhile, who rose to fame playing Dwight Schrute in the U.S. version of The Office, recently decried the “extent to which racism exists” in America, citing claims from his black friend living in “suburban Los Angeles” who was allegedly targeted with a noose in his front yard.

“Many folks are in denial about the extent to which racism exists in our country in 2019,” he wrote on Instagram in June. “Just ask a Black Person. They will tell you stories.”

Follow Ben Kew on Facebook, Twitter at @ben_kew, or email him at bkew@breitbart.com