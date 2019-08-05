Bradley Whitford: Trump ‘Inspiring the Wholesale Slaughter of American Citizens’

Actor Bradley Whitford reacted to the mass shootings in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio, by accusing President Donald Trump of “inspiring the wholesale slaughter of American citizens.”

The West Wing actor reacted to the tragic shootings — which resulted in at least 29 killed and several dozen more injured — in a tweet Sunday, calling the president an “unapologetic White Nationalist” who is “inspiring the wholesale slaughter of American citizens.”

The President of the United States is an unapologetic White Nationalist who is inspiring the wholesale slaughter of American citizens. — Bradley Whitford (@WhitfordBradley) August 4, 2019

President Trump addressed the nation Monday morning, condemning white supremacy and placing an emphasis on mental health reforms.

“These barbaric slaughters are an assault on our communities, an attack on our nation and a crime against all humanity,” Trump said. “We are sickened by this monstrous evil, the cruelty, the hatred, the malice, the bloodshed, and the terror.”

“In one voice, our nation must condemn racism, bigotry and white supremacy,” he continued. “These sinister ideologies must be defeated. Hate has no place in America.”

Trump: "In one voice, our nation must condemn racism, bigotry and white supremacy. These sinister ideologies must be defeated. Hate has no place in America." https://t.co/sZSr7MUWHR pic.twitter.com/bXL3WKeRYR — CBS News (@CBSNews) August 5, 2019

“Mental illness and hatred pulls the trigger, not the gun,” he added.

While calling for a reform of mental health laws, Trump says, "Mental illness and hatred pulls the trigger, not the gun." https://t.co/sZSr7MUWHR pic.twitter.com/DQnRtDpJU7 — CBS News (@CBSNews) August 5, 2019

While Hollywood has been desperately trying to tie Trump’s rhetoric to both attacks, there is no evidence that suggests Trump inspired them. While there is a manifesto circulating — believed to be from the El Paso shooter — which mentions the “Hispanic invasion of Texas,” he notes that he formed his ideas prior to the Trump-era.

The Dayton shooter, on the other hand, appeared to be an avowed leftist who was suspended from his high school following the creation of a “hit list” and “rape list.”

Bradley Whitford is not the only high profile figure to misdirect anger. Much of Hollywood echoed the same narrative, blaming the president, Republicans, and NRA for the unspeakable actions of two individuals:

If the manifesto released on 8chan proves to be his, the anti immigrant, white supremacist terrorist responsible for the #ElPasoShooting took pains to assure the reader that it was NOT because of Trump. Isn’t that sweet of him to protect the president that way? — Jon Cryer (@MrJonCryer) August 3, 2019

Another mass shooting. Another White Nationalist. There are not “fine people on both sides”. The President of the United States bears responsibility. — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) August 3, 2019

Fuck the NRA. Fuck their blood $$. — Anna Wood (@annawoodyall) August 3, 2019

THIRD MASS SHOOTING THIS WEEK. BETWEEN 15-20 SHOT IN TODAY’S SHOOTING AND MCCONNELL WON’T BRING #HR8 UP FOR A VOTE. Tell me again how the @GOP is “pro-life” when they won’t vote for a bill-that already passed the house-which would make the country safer from gun violence. #NoRA — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) August 3, 2019