Fake News: Cardi B Calls Leftist Dayton Shooter ‘White Supremacist’ Who Targeted Minorities

Rapper Cardi B jumped to Twitter and spread fake news that the mass shooter in Dayton, Ohio, was a “white supremacist.” But in fact he was a left-wing, Elizabeth Warren supporter.

As soon as the second shooting in only hours was reported, the “Bodak Yellow” rapper insisted that the killers — the El Paso, Texas, and the Dayton, Ohio, shooters — were both “white supremacist terrorists.”

“We have enough information already! Both of the shooters are white supremacist terrorist with intentions to kill minority’s,” she said. “Law enforcement took rapid action but what are YOU going to do to control some of your RACIST SUPPORTERS?”

We have enough information already!Both of the shooters are white supremacist terrorist with intentions to kill minority’s .Law enforcement took rapid action but what are YOU going to do to control some of your RACIST SUPPORTERS? https://t.co/P4iYAJa34L — iamcardib (@iamcardib) August 4, 2019

But Cardi B didn’t provide facts to back up her claims, as it turns out that the shooter in Ohio was an extreme leftist.

Reporters tracked down Ohio shooter Connor Betts’ Twitter account and it was filled with support for Democrat presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren, pleas for gun control, and loud support for socialism, among other left-wing ideas.

In one tweet, for instance, Betts wrote, “I want socialism, and I’ll not wait for the idiots to finally come around to understanding.”

The shooting in Dayton came only hours after a gunman opened fire at a Walmart in El Paso, Texas, killing 20 and wounding 26. The Texas shooter was reportedly a white supremacist whose motives for the shooting were pointedly racist and aimed at killing Mexicans.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Twitter @warnerthuston.