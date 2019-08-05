Country music star Kacey Musgraves weighed in on the violent shootings that devastated communities in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio, over the weekend, speaking to the audience during her Lollapalooza performance and calling for somebody to “fucking do something” to stop the carnage.

“I don’t know what the answer is, but obviously something has to be fucking done,” Musgraves said, while performing at Lollapalooza in Grant Park, Illinois, Sunday speaking of the violence that erupted in the two cities over the weekend, which left over 30 dead and dozens more wounded. “Maybe somebody will hear us if we all yell together and say, somebody fucking do something.”

The audience joined in, shouting “somebody fucking do something” along with the singer.

The Grammy-winner tweeted a video of their cry as a message to President Donald Trump, writing: “Don’t you hear us, @realDonaldTrump? Don’t you hear our pain? You have the power to become a hero. Why don’t you take it?”

She continued in a separate tweet, accusing the president of “murderously” ignoring “doing one thing” that would “save people’s lives.”

For a man who clearly loves being well-liked, it’s indescribably mind-numbing to see him blatantly and murderously ignore doing ONE THING that would not only make people happy but would SAVE PEOPLE’S LIVES,” she wrote. “True leaders don’t stand back and watch the world burn. @realDonaldTrump”

While Musgraves said she typically refrains from wading in political waters, she said she feels compelled to speak out when an issue “barrels past political party preference points and dangerously encroaches on fundamental human rights.”

In another tweet, Musgraves declared that “NOBODY NEEDS ANYTHING REMOTELY AUTOMATIC.”

Neither of the gunmen used automatic weapons, which are already heavily regulated, expensive, and difficult for a civilian to obtain.

She concluded her tweetstorm with a promise to hold politicians and the president accountable.

President Trump addressed the American people Monday morning and condemned white supremacism, racism, and bigotry and expressed support for “red flag” laws. He also emphasized the importance of mental health-based reforms in the country.