Mark Ruffalo: We Can’t Leave Our Homes Without Thinking We’ll Be Gunned Down

Actor Mark Ruffalo has claimed that Americans are now too fearful to leave their homes for fear that they will be attacked by a murderous gunman.

“America is a country that prides itself on freedom, but we can’t leave our homes without the thought of possibly being gunned down,” Ruffalo said, on Twitter in the wake of two separate mass shootings in Ohio and Texas. “Where can anyone go in large groups anymore without fear?” the Avengers star suggested that even people roaming in large groups should be fearful of a potential massacre.

At least 29 people were killed while dozens more are in hospital after two men opened fire on civilians in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio.

Despite regularly wielding guns and other deadly weapons in his movies, the 51-year-old actor has repeatedly called for greater gun control. Following the shooting at Parkland High School in Florida last year, he mocked those praying for those affected by the massacre.

“Prayers without accordant action are silent lies told to oneself, heard by no God, amounting to nothing,” Mark Ruffalo wrote at the time. “Action is the language of truth, the prayers of the Saints.”

On Monday, President Donald Trump reacted to the massacres by urging to Congress pass legislation that would unite increase background checks for guns with stricter immigration reform.

“Republicans and Democrats must come together and get strong background checks, perhaps marrying this legislation with desperately needed immigration reform,” Trump wrote on Twitter. “We must have something good, if not GREAT, come out of these two tragic events!”

