Michael Douglas, Bryan Cranston Donate to Valerie Plame Congressional Campaign

Hollywood stars, including Michael Douglas and Bryan Cranston, have donated to the the Congressional campaign of controversial political figure Valerie Plame.

Plame is running for Congress as a Democrat out of New Mexico and her campaign has gained the wholehearted support of a growing list of Hollywood figures. Along with the aforementioned stars, Plame also welcomed the support of producers Doug Liman and Jonathan Nolan, billionaire Lynda Resnick, and actress Naomi Watts, according to the Washington Free Beacon.

Watts portrayed Plame in the 2010 Box Office bust Fair Game. The film was reportedly based on Plame’s CIA career. Some may recall that Plame was at the center of the 2003 investigation that led to the conviction of Lewis “Scooter” Libby, Vice President Dick Cheney’s chief of staff. It was falsely said that Libby or someone in the George W. Bush administration “outed” Plame as a CIA operative.

But Plame also has a reputation as an opponent of Israel.

Her virulent attacks on Israel were so egregious that she was forced to resign from the Ploughshares Fund board in 2017. As the Free Beacon noted, Plame resigned, “after tweeting an article titled ‘America’s Jews Are Driving America’s Wars,’ in which author Philip Giraldi suggested certain American Jews should be given a label when appearing on television ‘kind-of-like a warning label on a bottle of rat poison.'”

That was hardly the only time Plame touted extreme views and has shared several other such anti-Israel articles.

In addition, Plame received the financial support of former congressman Pete McCloskey, who is infamous for calling the Holocaust the “so-called Holocaust.”

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Twitter @warnerthuston.