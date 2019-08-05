Author Stephen King reacted to the deadly shootings that ravaged El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio, over the weekend by lashing out at Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY), stating that the Kentucky lawmaker “should be charged as an accomplice in these deaths.”

Twenty-one were killed in El Paso and nine in Dayton over the weekend, with several dozen injures between both tragedies. Rather than putting political animosity aside and standing in solidarity with victims and their families, the Pet Sematary writer took aim at McConnell and told his 5 million Twitter followers that the Senate Majority Leader “should be charged as an accomplice in these deaths” following McConnell’s tweet on the carnage in El Paso.

This is on you. You should be charged as an accomplice in these deaths. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) August 3, 2019

Meanwhile, Senate Democrats are urging McConnell to cancel the August recess in order pass House-approved universal background check legislation.

“Leader McConnell, do the right thing. Call an emergency session,” Senate Minority Leader Chuck Scumer (D-NY) said Sunday. ” Wherever the senators are. Put the House bill on the floor, and it will pass. And the president, my guess is, will have no choice but to sign it.”

“Maybe we can do something to begin dealing with gun laws in a rational way,” he continued. “And not just quaking when the [National Rifle Association] and other extreme groups tell Congress to sit on its hands.”

There is little evidence that the House-backed measure would have prevented either shooting. As Breitbart News’s AWR Hawkins noted, “The majority of shooters–like the Gilroy Garlic Shooter–acquire their guns at retail, which means they are already passing background checks to get their guns. Universal checks would not change that.”

Additionally:

On August 4, 2019, Breitbart News reported that the Dayton, Ohio, shooter acquired his gun “legally.” Dayton Police Chief Richard Biehl made clear the attacker had no criminal history to prevent the purchase of a gun.

The gun the El Paso shooter used was also purchased legally, according to reports.

President Trump addressed the nation Monday morning and condemned white supremacy, bigotry, and racism and encouraged mental health-based reforms.

“These sinister ideologies must be defeated,” he stated.

President Trump says El Paso attacker posted racist screed before the attack, and calls for the nation to condemn racism, bigotry and white supremacy with one voice. pic.twitter.com/YWpsiB1BHC — NBC News (@NBCNews) August 5, 2019

“It is too easy today for troubled youth to surround themselves with a culture that celebrates violence,” he continued. “We must stop or substantially reduce this and it has to begin immediately.”

This is far from the first time the King has lashed out at notable right-wing figures. Last month, he called the president a “vile, racist, and incompetent bag of guts and waters,” and he called White House staff “bad tempered, arrogant, insensitive, and largely incompetent” last year.

I think we all agree that Donald Trump is a vile, racist, and incompetent bag of guts and waters. How happy I would be to tell him "YOU'RE FIRED" next November. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) July 20, 2019