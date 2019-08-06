Cher Calls for Trump Impeachment: His ‘WORDS HAVE CAUSED DEATH, DESTRUCTION, DESPAIR’

Far-left pop icon Cher reacted to the deadly shootings over the weekend by renewing calls for President Donald Trump’s impeachment on the grounds that he has stoked “the fires of hate that has lead to mass shootings” which are causing “death, destruction, and despair.”

“I think trump should be impeached for stoking The FiresOf Hate that Has Lead to mass Shootings..HIS WORDS HAVE CAUSED DEATH, DESTRUCTION,,DESPAIR,” the Grammy-winner said to her 3.7 million Twitter followers.

I think trump should be impeached for stoking The Fires🔥Of Hate that Has Lead to mass Shootings..HIS WORDS HAVE CAUSED DEATH, DESTRUCTION,,DESPAIR — Cher (@cher) August 5, 2019

Over the weekend, Cher tweeted a Vox story, which outlines Trump’s supposed “history of racism.” The singer, however, added to Vox’s list, writing, “He Can Now Add Inciting Racism,Leading 2 Mass Shootings 2 His Resume.”

Donald Trump’s long history of racism, from the 1970s to 2019 – Vox.trump’s Racists🐓🐓Are

Coming Home 2 Roost.🙏🏻Every Diabolical Deed trump Ever Committed Comes Back On Him a💯Fold.He Can Now Add

Inciting Racism,Leading 2 Mass Shootings 2 His Resume.

https://t.co/FKcFB6nX0o — Cher (@cher) August 5, 2019

President Trump forcefully condemned white supremacy and racism in an address to the American people Monday, calling them both “sinister ideologies.”

“These barbaric slaughters are an assault upon our communities, an attack upon our nation, and a crime against all of humanity,” Trump said. “We are outraged and sickened by this monstrous evil.”

However, his words did little to halt the left’s accusatory language.

On Monday, “Squad” ringleader Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) said Trump’s rhetoric is “directly responsible for what happened in El Paso.”

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) concurred, telling CNN’s Don Lemon that Trump has “created plenty of space for hate.”

“It is the responsibility to the President of the United States to help fight back against that– not to wink and nod and smile at it,” she stated.

Donald Trump is enabling white supremacy—and Republicans are enabling him. And when Congress and the American people have tried to fight the gun violence epidemic, @SenateMajLdr has put the NRA first. If we want action, we need to take back the Senate and end the filibuster. pic.twitter.com/aFzwt5lNk7 — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) August 5, 2019

Late-night hosts followed suit, rallying for gun control and placing the blame squarely on Trump, McConnell, the GOP, and the NRA.

“I know it’s crazy to take Trump’s words seriously, but some people do,” The Daily Show host Trevor Noah said. “In fact, as we’ve learned, the mass shooter in El Paso left behind a manifesto that included the same phrases Trump uses every day — ‘fake news,’ ‘immigrant invasions.’ In fact, the only reason you know it wasn’t written by Trump is because the grammar was correct.”

The Late Night host Seth Meyers likened Trump to “the racist uncle at the family gathering” and added that he cannot ease the nation due to the “racist vitriol he’s spewed since he launched his campaign.”

This is far from the first time left-wing lawmakers and celebrities — Cher particularly — have hit the president low. In March, she accused Trump of kissing the “assess” of dictators, child molesters, murderers, wife beaters, antisemites, and white supremacists.

WHY IS trump”ALWAYS”

PR MAN 4 VILLAINS⁉️WHY DOES HE❤️,KOWTOW,💋ASSES OF DICTATORS,CHILD

MOLESTERS,MURDERS,WIFE BEATERS,ANTISEMITES,WHITE SUPREMACISTS,HATER OF ANY SKIN NOT LILY WHITE.WHY⁉️HESWITH ENVY.HE WANTS 2 BE A 👑,BUT HOW CAN HE CARE”NOTHING”FOR OTTO

WARMBIER😔🇺🇸 — Cher (@cher) March 1, 2019

In June, she warned that America as we know it will cease to exist if voters put Trump in office for a second term.

ONLY IMPORTANT THING IS BEATING Trump‼️IF trump WINS 2ND TERM THERE’LL B NO🇺🇸‼️WE WONT B ABLE 2 EXACT PUNISHMENT,OR PUT HIM IN ⛓👴⛓4 GUTTING OUR GOV.trump PUTS RICH, CORRUPT,CRONIES IN CHARGE OF AGENCIES THEY KNOW NOTHING ABOUT,4Ὃ.

IF DEMS LOSE THEY CANT CHANGE ANYTHING — Cher (@cher) June 20, 2019

Unfortunately for Cher, the DNC does not seem to know how to win in 2020, according to her own assessment.