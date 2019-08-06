Jimmy Kimmel Goes After ‘Evil, Soulless, Old Creep’ Mitch McConnell After Mass Shootings

Late-night funnyman Jimmy Kimmel went after Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, or as the ABC host dubbed him, “evil, soulless, old creep,” over the mass shootings in Texas and Ohio and demanded he help pass gun control measures.

The Jimmy Kimmel Live host demanded McConnell “drag his boney, grey ass back into work to vote on these bills.”

“Another weekend of sadness and outrage in the United States, we had two more mass shootings,” Kimmel said on Monday. “And again, our leaders, in one party in particular, are offering not much more than their thoughts and their prayers. And you know, I was thinking and praying about it, and both parties say one thing: That we’re too divided. … Well, here’s something we can agree on: Too many people are being shot with high-powered weapons.”

“And we agree on this, too: They did a poll last year, and 97 percent of gun owners — these are gun owners — support universal background checks,” Kimmel said. “But the Senate majority leader, Mitch McConnell — this evil, soulless old creep — won’t even allow the Senate to vote on a bipartisan bill to require background checks for gun purchases at gun shows.”

Two separate mass shootings in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio, left 31 dead and several more wounded over the weekend. The shooting suspect in Dayton — who was gunned down by brave officers of Dayton Police Department — legally purchased the gun used in the attack, meaning he passed a background check, according to reports.

President Donald Trump condemned the heinous attacks and white supremacy in an address on Monday.

“In one voice, our nation must condemn racism, bigotry and white supremacy,” Trump said before urging the country to unite. “These sinister ideologies must be defeated. Hate has no place in America, hatred warps the mind, ravages the heart and devours the soul.”

Kimmel, however continued to target Republicans in Congress.

“Yesterday, 49 Republican members of Congress refused to go on CNN to talk about the shootings,” Kimmel said. “Now, the cops in Dayton ran into the line of fire to stop the guy shooting; the politicians were too cowardly to go on cable television to talk about it.”

