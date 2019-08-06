VIDEO: Lana Del Rey ‘Looking for America’ Without Guns in Latest Song

Pop star Lana Del Rey has released a segment of her new song, Looking for America, which she explains seeking a place “without a gun” — her melodic response to the deadly mass shootings in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio.

Lana Del Rey released the portion of the tune on her Instagram account where she tells fans that she had “a song on my mind” about mass shootings, Rolling Stone reported.

“Now I know I’m not a politician and I’m not trying to be so excuse me for having an opinion⁠,” she wrote to fans on the Instagram post, “but in light of all of the mass shootings and the back to back shootings in the last couple of days which really affected me on a cellular level I just wanted to post this video that our engineer Laura took 20 minutes ago. I hope you like it.”

Some of the lyrics include, “I’m still looking for my own version of America/ One without the gun, where the flag can freely fly/ No bombs in the sky/ Only fireworks when you and I collide/ It’s just a dream I had in mind.”

Del Rey plans to release her next album “Norman Fucking Rockwell” on August 30. The Grammy-nominated singer also intends to start touring on the album starting on September 21.

