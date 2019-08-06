Ruby Rose: Social Media a Terrifying Portal for Young People to Be Attacked

Actress Ruby Rose says social media is “terrifying” and claims that the youth social media users engaging in online activity puts them at a higher risk of being bullied.

“Do I think if I were in high school right now, life would be easier? No,” said Ruby Rose on Sunday. “Social media is terrifying — it’s a whole portal of people being able to attack you when you’re in your bedroom at home.”

Rose spoke on a panel at the Television Critics Association press tour on Sunday in Los Angeles, according to a report by The Daily Mail. The actress was there to promote her new CW series, Batwoman, in which she will play the first lesbian superhero to headline her own series.

The former Orange Is the New Black star — who has said she was bullied for being gay when she was younger — now says that she doesn’t believe much has changed for today’s youth with regards to being bullied over homosexuality.

The actress also mentioned a scene in which her character is kicked out of the military for violating “don’t ask, don’t tell” — a Clinton-era policy on military service that forbade gay individuals serving in the U.S. military from being “open” about their sexuality. The policy was since repealed in 2011.

‘That wasn’t something I had experienced in my life, but when I thought about all the people who were separated from their partners or kicked out of the military… there’s immediately a lot of weight on [the] scene,” said Rose.

While the actress has recently stated that she believes not much has changed for gays in today’s society, Rose did mention that she is excited to be playing an “TV’s first out and proud superhero,” reported The Daily Mail.

“I do think [the LGBT community] has come a long way,” conceded Rose, “and we’re getting a lot more representation on television.”

