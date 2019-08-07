Hollywood Boycotts Equinox, SoulCycle over Owner’s Trump Fundraiser

A slew of Hollywood leftists have taken to social media to announce to their followers that they have cancelled their membership at SoulCycle and Equinox, the luxury fitness companies owned by Billionaire Stephen Ross, who is set to host a fundraiser for President Donald Trump in Southampton this weekend.

“That’s it! Just cancelled my @SoulCycle membership!” left-wing documentary filmmaker said on Wednesday.

“Just contacted @Equinox to cancel my membership after many years. Money talks, especially with these monsters. If it’s too inconvenient for u to trade one LUXURY GYM for another, then you should be ashamed. (No disrespect to the many wonderful employees at my local Equinox). Bye!” said actor Billy Eichner.

Proceeds from the Trump fundraiser, which is selling six-figure tickets, will go to the president’s re-election campaign.

Equinox released a statement in reaction to the high-profile boycott campaign, distancing the exercise chain from the political activity of Ross.

“SoulCycle in no way endorses the political fundraising event being held later this week,” SoulCycle said. “We’re committed to all our riders and the communities we live in. Mr. Ross is a passive investor and is not involved in the management of SoulCycle.”

Still, the Hollywood left protested. Check out the fallout below.

everyone who cancels their equinox and soul cycle memberships, meet me at the library. bring weights — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) August 7, 2019

Stephen Ross is the majority owner of the parent company of Equinox gyms. He is holding a big Trump fundraiser. Know where your money is going. https://t.co/5t6Yxq8BCm — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) August 7, 2019

