Rosanna Arquette: Donald Trump ‘Incites Racist Violence’

Actress Rosanna Arquette has declared that President Donald Trump “incites racist violence” in the aftermath of two separate mass shootings that have added fuel to the fire on debates surrounding racism, gun control, and mental health in America.

In the wake of two mass shootings in Dayton, Ohio, and El Paso, Texas, the 59-year-old actress joined the chorus of Hollywood figures and left-wing activists blaming Trump for the tragedy that has left 29 people dead and dozens more injured.

“The president of the United States of America incites racist violence. The end,” she wrote on Twitter.

The Pulp Fiction star has repeatedly made inflammatory comments about the Trump administration aimed at stoking political divisions. In March she complained that she felt terrorized under a “sick dictatorship” that had “normalized racism, rape, mass killings, pedophilia.”

Last month, Arquette falsely declared that all of the shooters in America have been “white terrorists,” in another claim that is demonstrably false.

Following this most recent shooting, Arquette publicly apologized for being “white and privileged,” declaring she felt ashamed and disgusted by her race.

“I’m sorry I was born white and privileged,” she wrote. “It disgusts me. And I feel so much shame.”

