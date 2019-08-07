Rosanna Arquette: I’m Sorry I Was Born White and Privileged. It Disgusts Me’

Hollywood Actress Rosanna Arquette is apologizing for being born white, saying she’s ashamed of the privilege she believes her skin brings.
I’m sorry I was born white and privileged. It disgusts me. And I feel so much shame.
— Rosanna Arquette (@RoArquette) August 7, 2019
It’s not clear exactly why the award-winning actress, whose net worth is estimated at about $9 million, announced her shame for being white. But the Crashing star is certainly no stranger to outrageous statements.
On Monday, Arquette posted a photo of herself kneeling in front of dozens a American flags. She captioned the tweet by saying, “I’ll never stand for the flag again.”
I’ll never stand for the flag again. pic.twitter.com/xEsoYgwwJA
— Rosanna Arquette (@RoArquette) August 6, 2019
ctress Julie Delpy said she believes there’s “nothing worse than being a woman” in Hollywood and wished she were black instead.
“Two years ago, I said something about the Academy being very white male, which is the reality, and I was slashed to pieces by the media,” the Oscar-winning star told The Wrap. “It’s funny—women can’t talk. I sometimes wish I were African American because people don’t bash them afterward.” Delpy later apologized.
