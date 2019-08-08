Nolte: Woke-Star Wars Toys and Theme Park Attractions Underperform

Kathleen Kennedy, the feminist harpy Disney put in charge of Star Wars, has so damaged the brand that neither the toys nor the theme park attractions are performing anywhere near expectations.

Walt Disney Co.’s underwhelming theme-park attendance last quarter was the latest sign that the intergalactic saga isn’t resonating for younger generations raised on Iron Man and Fortnite. Chief Executive Officer Bob Iger was so sure fans would be blasting through the door that he had instituted a reservation system for visitors to enter Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, the new attraction at Disneyland. It turned out not to be necessary. Star Wars toy sales popped with 2015’s “The Force Awakens,” the start of a trilogy that united Han, Luke and Leia with a new band of heroes, but have slumped since. “Solo: A Star Wars Story,” last year’s spinoff featuring the backstory of beloved characters, utterly bombed. “The Last Jedi,” the second in the new trilogy, was profitable but fell shy of its predecessor’s performance. The next installment, “The Rise of Skywalker,” will have the very future of the franchise riding on it when it debuts in December.

How in the world did Disney allow Kennedy to completely screw the most unscrewable of pooches?

It was so simple… Boys like to watch male heroes fight the villains and then go save the princess. Then, those boys like to recreate all the battles at home that save the princess. Then, at theme parks, boys like to enter a reality that recreates those battles that save the princess.

That’s how it is and that has how it’s been since storytelling began because, as the science informs us, boys and girls are different.

But, no… Kathleen Kennedy knows better… Her feministing trumps biology! So she honestly believed she could kill off our beloved Luke and Han, remove the princess by making said princess a GENERAL, make a girl the hero, all the guys sexist morons — including Poe, the only newcomer with any real charisma — and we boys would still come … but so would the girls!

Except that is not what’s happening.

And now the franchise is in serious trouble, not only at the box office, but at what has always been the most lucrative and no-brainer part of the Star Wars brand — toys.

Who wants a Rey action figure?

No one!

Who wants a Rose action figure?

No one!

By way of the great Ace of Spades, I came across this video that explains the Star Wars toy collapse much better than I ever could, and in a way the co-opted entertainment media would never have the courage to.

Two words: — Bolshevik Marketing:

As far as the theme parks, the brand new Star Wars: Galaxy Edge attraction, which was supposed to boom business at Disney’s Anaheim, California location, appears to have actually backfired:

Walt Disney Co. shares took their worst tumble in nearly four years after the opening of the most highly anticipated theme-park attraction in the company’s history fell flat, hammering results in its latest quarter. Profit at the company’s domestic resorts slumped in the period, which was marked by the ballyhooed opening of Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, the largest addition ever to the Disneyland resort in Anaheim, California. A second version of the space-themed land opens in Florida this month.

So what does Disney have left?

Pixar and Marvel.

And what is Disney going to do to Marvel?

Marvel’s going woke in a big, Big, BIG way with gay and transsexual characters, with all kinds of representation and diversity and all that woke-horseshit that has nothing to do with telling a compelling story.

The next few years are going to be fun, because Disney and the rest are going to have to walk all this nonsense back if they intend to survive.

Lady Thor.

Lol.

