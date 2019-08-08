Video: Samantha Bee Compares ‘Racist Monster’ Donald Trump to El Paso Shooter

Far-left comedienne and TBS late-night host Samantha Bee has compared “racist monster” President Donald Trump to the man allegedly behind the mass shooting in El Paso, Texas.

Responding to recent shootings in both El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio, on her weekly show Full Frontal, Samantha Bee joined the plethora of progressive activists demanding stricter gun control as a way of preventing such tragedies from happening.

“We are so sick of living in fear for no goddamn good reason,” Bee said. “It’s very clear what the problem is, despite the usual attempts by the president and others to pin the blame elsewhere.”

She then pointed to recent comments by President Trump, who argued that “mental illness and hatred pulls the trigger, not the gun” itself. “Right, the gun didn’t pull the trigger because that is physically impossible,” Bee replied. “Unless maybe it had one of its ribs removed. But the gun did put the bullets into people, mental illness did not.”

Bee went on to compare Trump to the shooter in El Paso, Patrick Crusius, who wrote in a manifesto prior to the attack how he planned to fight back against “Hispanic invasion of Texas” and build a white nationalist state.

“As far as we know, the El Paso shooter wasn’t mentally ill at all,” Bee contended. “Being a racist monster isn’t a mental illness. In fact, you can be one and be a “very stable genius.'”

As well as comparing him to the shooter, many in Hollywood have directly blamed Trump, as well as the NRA and the Republican Party for the atrocity. In his personal response to the tragedy, the president denounced the attack as an “act of cowardice,” adding that the U.S. should “must condemn” all forms of “racism, bigotry and white supremacy.”

