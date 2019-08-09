Actor Armie Hammer is the latest among a growing list of Hollywood leftists who are shaming individuals for supporting President Donald Trump, calling out Marvel Entertainment Chairman Isaac Perlmutter on Friday for donating to the president’s re-election campaign.

“Hey, while everyone seems to be on this Equinox thing, it might be a good time to mention that one of Trump’s largest financial contributors is the chairman of Marvel Entertainment (Isaac Perlmutter)….. jussayin,” the Hotel Mumbai actor tweeted to his 231k Twitter followers.

Hey, while everyone seems to be on this Equinox thing, it might be a good time to mention that one of Trump’s largest financial contributors is the chairman of Marvel Entertainment (Isaac Perlmutter)….. jussayin. — Armie Hammer (@armiehammer) August 9, 2019

According to The Hill, Perlmutter — along with his wife — have donated just short of $600,000 to Trump’s re-election campaign.

“The Perlmutters also regularly donate to conservative causes,” the outlet reported.

The tweet comes amid a week of outrage over Trump’s Friday fundraiser, hosted at the Southhampton home of billionaire Stephen Ross, who owns luxury fitness companies SoulCycle and Equinox as well as the NFL team Miami Dolphins. A flurry of celebrities lashed out following the news of Ross’s fundraiser.

Just contacted @Equinox to cancel my membership after many years. Money talks, especially with these monsters. If it’s too inconvenient for u to trade one LUXURY GYM for another, then you should be ashamed. (No disrespect to the many wonderful employees at my local Equinox). Bye! — billy eichner (@billyeichner) August 7, 2019

I’m finding it very difficult today to support The Miami Dolphins. I genuinely don’t know if I can stand behind my lifelong team knowing what I now know about Stephen Ross. — Josh Gad (@joshgad) August 7, 2019

the gym is my personal hell but if you're a member of Equinox perhaps it is time to say peace(out)-inox ayyyyy I'm still sick yes but fuck equinox https://t.co/SJBsBNXT8Q — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) August 7, 2019

Despite Hollywood’s backlash, Ross defended his decision Wednesday evening, emphasizing his “deep concern for creating jobs and growing our country’s economy.”

Statement from Stephen Ross: pic.twitter.com/nvn3pmAPVE — Adam Beasley (@AdamHBeasley) August 7, 2019

His statement read:

I always have been an active participant in the democratic process. While some prefer to sit outside of the process and criticize, I prefer to engage directly and support the things I deeply care about. I have known Donald Trump for 40 years, and while we agree on some issues, we strongly disagree on many others and I have never been bashful about expressing my opinions. I started my business with nothing and a reason for my engagement with leaders is my deep concern for creating jobs and growing our country’s economy. I have been, and will continue to be, an outspoken champion of racial equality, inclusion, diversity, public education and environmental sustainability, and I have and will continue to support leaders on both sides of the aisle to address these challenges.

Hollywood is not alone in targeting Trump donors. Earlier this week, Rep. Joaquin Castro (D-TX), twin brother of Democrat presidential candidate Julián Castro and chair of his campaign, posted the names and employers of 44 Texas Trump donors in an apparent attempt to shame them.