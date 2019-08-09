Donald Trump Thunders Against ‘Racist’ Hollywood: ‘They Create Violence, Then Try to Blame Others’

President Donald Trump criticized Hollywood as “racist” and creators of “violence” on Friday as critics reacted to the controversial movie The Hunt.

“Liberal Hollywood is Racist at the highest level, and with great Anger and Hate!” Trump wrote on Twitter.

The president did not specify a particular movie but mocked Hollywood for creating violence and chaos in the United States.

“The movie coming out is made in order to inflame and cause chaos,” he said. “They create their own violence, and then try to blame others.”

Trump commented as controversy grew about the movie The Hunt, which features wealthy left-wing “elites” who hunt “deplorables” for sport.

A White House aide confirmed to Breitbart News that the president was likely referring to the film The Hunt.

As Breitbart News reported this week:

The film, which has been described as a gory satire featuring actresses Hilary Swank and Betty Gilpin, follows a group of elites who stalk and murder conservatives in red states. The hunters are fueled by their hatred of the “MAGA-type” characters and their right-leaning positions. While the term “deplorables” may not be explicitly stated in the trailer, Daily Mail notes that the “hunted” were, in fact, described as “deplorables” in the screenplay. It is not clear whether the filmmakers are sympathetic to the “Deplorables” or the “hunters.” Nevertheless, Blumhouse founder Jason Blum is a notorious Trump-hater who was booed off stage at the 32nd Israeli Film Festival in Los Angeles last year after blaming the president for the rise of anti-Semitism.

“They like to call themselves ‘Elite,’ but they are not Elite,” Trump said. “In fact, it is often the people that they so strongly oppose that are actually the Elite. They are the true Racists, and are very bad for our Country!”

Ads for the violent film were pulled off of television after duel weekend shootings in Texas and Ohio. The original title for the movie was Red State Vs. Blue State.