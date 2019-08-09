Netflix’s ‘The Politician’ Inspired By Jared and Ivanka: ‘Satanic Poster Boy and Girl for Privilege and Nepotism’

Netflix’s upcoming series The Politician, from power-producer Ryan Murphy, was inspired in large part by Jared Kushner and his privileged upbringing, according to a new report.

The Hollywood Reporter said in an article published Thursday that Kushner’s acceptance into Harvard University was a chief inspiration for the show’s storyline. Kushner is married to Ivanka Trump and serves as a senior advisor to President Donald Trump.

Kushner’s father, real estate developer Charles Kushner, reportedly pledged $2.5 million to Harvard before his son was admitted to Harvard.

“This guy was walking around with the pride of being a Harvard graduate, and the reality was that he didn’t belong there,” show co-creator Brad Falchuk told the Hollywood Reporter. “I said, ‘We’ve got to tell that story.'”

The Politician is expected to debut on Netflix on Sept. 27. The series is the latest effort from uber-TV producer Ryan Murphy, who signed an overall deal with the digital streaming platform last year.

Murphy told the Hollywood Reporter that the new show depicts “wealthy people behaving badly… All of this has been percolating in the culture, particularly under this president and this idea of Ivanka and Jared [as] the sort of satanic poster boy and girl for privilege and nepotism.”

The show stars Tony Award-winning actor Ben Platt as a wealthy Santa Barbara native, following his political ambitions to become president. Jessica Lange and Gwyneth Paltrow, who is married to Falchuk, co-star in the series.

Netflix has signed a deal with Barack and Michelle Obama to release original content from the former first couple’s production company, Higher Ground. American Factory — a documentary about a Chinese billionaire who opens a factory in an abandoned General Motors plant in Ohio — is set to debut on Netflix on Aug. 21.

The Obamas are also developing a docuseries based on Michael Lewis’ The Fifth Risk: Undoing Democracy, an unflattering portrayal of the Trump administration.

