Hollywood Floats Jeffrey Epstein Suicide Conspiracies: ‘We’re Russia Now’

Getty Images

Some Hollywood figures let the Russia and Trump conspiracy theories fly on the news that convicted pedophile and accused child sex-trafficker Jeffrey Epstein was found dead in his Metropolitan Correctional Center prison cell on Saturday morning, after he had reportedly been taken off of suicide watch.

“Vlad” said actor Ron Perlman, a clear reference to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Showtime’s Billions creator Brian Koppelman wasn’t as coy as Perlman, writing “Epstein suicide. Sure. Seems likely. Probably what happened. Hey, folks, we’re Russia now. Enjoy it.”

Guardians of the Galaxy and Gruber star Dave Bautista responded to a Twitter user asking “was Epstein ‘Suicided’? by saying “Is that the same thing as Putin’d?”

Actor George Takei also suggested a Russia connection, asking his Twitter followers if Epstein’s death “sounds like something that would happen in Russia.”

“It is disturbing that a powerful billionaire accused of sex trafficking minors, who was already on suicide watch, has died while in federal custody, his many secrets about other powerful men going with him to the grave. This sounds like something that would happen in Russia, no?” Takei said.

Jeffrey Epstein was reportedly found unresponsive in his cell at around 6:30 a.m. His death was “an apparent suicide,” the Department of Justice said.

The millionaire, who counted Bill and Hillary Clinton among his many powerful friends, was apparently taken off suicide watch just weeks after attempting to harm himself. Breitbart News reported:

On July 23, the 66-year-old was found unconscious with marks on his neck. He was put on suicide watch for six days before being returned to his cell in a high-security part of the jail, the New York Times reported.

The Department of Justice’s inspector general and the FBI immediately launched probes as politicians, law enforcement officials, and alleged victims expressed shock that Epstein could take his own life.

Epstein’s death came one day after a New York court released a tranche of sealed legal documents, providing new details about what prosecutors allege was Epstein’s sex-trafficking operation.

The suspicious timing and details surrounding Epstein’s death resulted in some Hollywood stars jumping to conclusions about his passing, the blame being placed on President Trump and even Attorney General William Barr.

“I guess they think a country dumb enough to elect Trump is stupid enough to believe Jeffrey Epstein committed suicide. Or not. Love that they did it on the traditional Friday night/early Saturday morning “document dump” time when they know the fewest people will follow it.” said documentary filmmaker Michael Moore.

Actor-comedian Patton Oswalt joked that “Trump had him killed.”

Actor Zach Braff wrote “Boss, should we make it look like a hanging or overdose?” with an image of Barr attached to his tweet.

Elsewhere, actor Jeffrey Wright said “Federal custody of Epstein was overseen by **these notes here** William Barr. ‘Shady’ doesn’t even begin to describe this.”

“Bill Barr’s DOJ took him off suicide watch. The same Barr who works for Trump.” said actress Patricia Arquette. “The same Barr who had to recuse in Epstein case in Florida. Tge sane Barr who refuses to recuse himself in NY & who’s father hired Epstein even though unqualified to teach KIDS”

Debra Messing appeared to suggest that Trump has “finally killed someone on 5th Avenue.”

