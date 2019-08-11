Sophia Bush: ‘Stop the Madness’ and ‘Oust the Autocrat’ Trump

Actress Sophia Bush has called on Congress to “stop the madness” and “oust the autocrat” in President Donald Trump following the two recent mass shootings that have reignited the debate about gun control.

Bush made the remarks in response to a tweet from gun control activist Shannon Watts, who said a “29-year-old white supremacist arrested in Boulder, Colorado, had recently tried to buy a gun, but was turned down because a background check determined he was a prohibited purchaser.”

According to police, the man had been searching for mosques and synagogues which he could target.

“Trump is to blame,” Bush responded to the tweet. “His incitement of hate is grounds enough for impeachment. Stop the madness. Oust the autocrat. Bring back the assault weapons ban. Prioritize the people. #EnoughIsEnough.”

Scores of Democrat politicians and Hollywood figures have sought to blame the recent atrocities in Texas and Ohio on President Trump, accusing him of inspiring the assailants with his “hateful rhetoric.” They have also targeted Republican lawmakers for refusing to promote laws that would restrict gun rights around the country for law-abiding citizens.

As one of Hollywood’s most seasoned Democratic activists, Bush has long been involved in progressive campaigns pushing policies including gun reform, amnesty for illegal immigrants, and abortion rights. Just last week, the Incredibles 2 actress was among many celebrties in pledging to boycott the fitness chain SoulCycle and its parent company, Equinox, after it emerged that their billionaire owner is planning to hold a high-dollar fundraiser for President Donald Trump’s re-election campaign.

