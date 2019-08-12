Bette Midler Defends Scaramucci: We All Know Trump Is a ‘Racist, White Supremacist Nutjob’

Far-left actress Bette Midler defended former White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci on Sunday, stating that “we are all experts on Donald Trump” and describing the president as a “racist, white supremacist nutjob.” Midler’s rant follows the former Wall Street financier’s series of criticisms of Trump.

“AFTER TWO YEARS, WE ARE ALL EXPERTS ON DONALD TRUMP!!!” Bette Midler said on Sunday. “A RACIST, WHITE SUPREMACIST NUTJOB WITH A COTERIE OF CRIMINALS TO ENABLE HIM!! WE GOT THE DRILL!!! COME BACK MOOCH, ALL IS FORGIVEN!!!”

AFTER TWO YEARS, WE ARE ALL EXPERTS ON DONALD TRUMP!!! A RACIST, WHITE SUPREMACIST NUTJOB WITH A COTERIE OF CRIMINALS TO ENABLE HIM!! WE GOT THE DRILL!!! COME BACK MOOCH, ALL IS FORGIVEN!!! https://t.co/PJF0BoXZUk — Bette Midler (@BetteMidler) August 12, 2019

Midler’s tweet follows a series of criticisms from “the Mooch,” who worked as the White House communications director for less than two weeks. In July, Scaramucci described Trump’s remarks to the far-left “Squad” – Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), Ayanna Pressley (D-MA), Rashida Tlaib (D-MI), and Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) – “racist and unacceptable.” On Thursday, he told MSNBC that the president “didn’t do well” during his trip visiting the grieving community in El Paso.

“Maybe he’ll tweet something negative about somebody for saying he didn’t do well, but the facts are he did not do well on the trip because if the trip is being made about him and not the demonstration of compassion and love and caring and empathy for those people, then it becomes a catastrophe for him, the administration, and it’s also a bad reflection on the country,” Scaramucci said.

Trump finally reacted to Scaramucci’s mounting criticisms on Saturday:

Anthony Scaramucci, who was quickly terminated (11 days) from a position that he was totally incapable of handling, now seems to do nothing but television as the all time expert on “President Trump.” Like many other so-called television experts, he knows very little about me other than the fact that this Administration has probably done more than any other Administration in its first 2 1/2 years of existence. Anthony, who would do anything to come back in, should remember the only reason he is on TV, and it’s not for being the Mooch!

Anthony Scaramucci, who was quickly terminated (11 days) from a position that he was totally incapable of handling, now seems to do nothing but television as the all time expert on “President Trump.” Like many other so-called television experts, he knows very little about me….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 11, 2019

…..other than the fact that this Administration has probably done more than any other Administration in its first 2 1/2 years of existence. Anthony, who would do anything to come back in, should remember the only reason he is on TV, and it’s not for being the Mooch! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 11, 2019

Scaramucci responded, essentially calling the president a backstabber.

For the last 3 years I have fully supported this President. Recently he has said things that divide the country in a way that is unacceptable. So I didn’t pass the 100% litmus test. Eventually he turns on everyone and soon it will be you and then the entire country. https://t.co/BUvwujc6LW — Anthony Scaramucci (@Scaramucci) August 11, 2019

Scaramucci told CNN on Monday that it is “pretty obvious” that he does not support Trump’s re-election bid.

“The guy’s dissembling a little bit, and he’s sounding more and more nonsensical. We’re sort of anesthetized to it, and people inside of Washington are ‘Oh yeah, that’s just President Trump, just let him act like that,’” Scaramucci said, accusing Trump of “fracturing the institutions and all of the things that the country stands for.”

“I’m a Republican, so I’m not switching parties to support a Democrat,” he added. “I believe in the values and the policies of the Republican Party, but I’m now neutral on the president, and let’s see how he continues to act.”