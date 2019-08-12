Disney Teen Actor Joshua Rush Says He’s a ‘Proud Bisexual Man’

Joshua Rush, the teenaged star for the Disney Channel’s Andi Mack series, has announced that he is bi-sexual.

“I’m bi. And now that I’ve said that, I have a few things to rant about,” the 17-year-old actor told fans on Twitter last week. “There are more important things to talk about than me liking a whole bunch of genders, but I do want to share a few things with you guys.”

Rush went on with a long thread telling fans where he stands on his sexuality, the fact that he portrayed Disney’s first openly gay character, and his fans.

“I saw so many of you watch Cyrus come out and said ‘Hey! I can be me!” he continued. “How ironic, isn’t it, that me, playing that character, never had mustered up that courage?”

“Instead of feeling the courage to tell you today that I am an out and proud bisexual man because of the character I played for four years, I feel that courage thinking of all of you, who felt emboldened by Cyrus to come out,” the Disney teen said.

Rush also insisted that he hid his predilections for years, saying, “I stuffed the existential crisis of talking about my sexual orientation into a box in my mind for years. Today, I release it into the world.”

The actor went on to ask fans to donate money to radical gay activist group GLAAD as well as an LGBTQ group called Trevor Project CEO.

Disney’s Andi Mack concluded a three-season run on the network in July.

In the series, Rush portrayed Cyrus Goodman, the Disney Channel’s first openly gay character. The Goodman character spent three seasons developing into a gay teen dealing with his sexuality. The season finale saw Cyrus Goodman confess his feelings for his classmate TJ Kippen.

