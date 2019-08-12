John Legend: ‘The NRA Doesn’t Represent America’

Artist John Legend sang at a bar in Dayton, Ohio, on Sunday then used a press conference to tell people, “the NRA doesn’t represent America.”

Legend’s performance came a week after an attacker opened fire on patrons of bars in the area, killing nine.

The Washington Post reports that Legend sang “Bridge Over Troubled Water.” He described the song as “a testament to how we can be there for each other in these times of grief.”

Legend described mass shootings as “preventable trauma.” He took part in a news conference with Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley (D) and said, “My direct message to legislators, to the president, to all of them, is the NRA doesn’t represent America.”

He added, “How many more people have to be killed for us to realize that this isn’t working? If you claim to represent the interests of the American people, then you need to be doing your job in a way that makes everyone safer.”

Legend specifically pushed for universal background checks and an “assault weapons” ban. Ironically, universal background checks would not have prevented the Dayton shooting as the rifle used was acquired “legally.” Moreover, the attacker had the element of surprise, so he could have used any number of firearms other than a rifle to carry out his heinous designs.

Legend opined, “We’re tired of bigotry and hate turning lethal because of easy access to guns.”

