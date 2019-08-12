Male Model Accuses Katy Perry of Pulling Down His Pants, Exposing His Penis to Her Friends

Model and actor Josh Kloss alleges that pop megastar Katy Perry publicly pulled down his pants at costume designer Johnny Wujek’s birthday party in 2012.

“I just say this now because our culture is set on proving men of power are perverse. But females with power are just as disgusting,” Kloss said on Instagram. Kloss has accused the pop princess of assaulting him at Wujek’s birthday party:

This one time I brought a friend who was dying to meet her. It was Johnny Wujek’s birthday party at moonlight roller way. And when I saw her, we hugged and she was still my crush. But as I turned to introduce my friend, she pulled my Adidas sweats and underwear out as far as she could to show a couple of her guy friends and the crowd around us, my penis.

The actor says he waited to come forward before now because of the consequences accusers so often face — personally, and professionally. “To admit that someone violated you in such a f**ked up way, and you didn’t call the cops at that moment was hard to swallow, and it took a lot of time,” he said.

“There have been a million times I could have brought it up, but those times would have benefited me financially. At this time there is absolutely no benefit for me, but benefit for many others, who can contemplate power, would they do what she did to me, or would they stay respectful of me and my body,” Kloss said. “So you believing me is inconsequential to me, it’s more about letting people believe that even a guy like me has felt powerless and been violated, and still courageous to bring it up when it counts, not when it’s lucrative.”

Kloss acknowledged his gratitude for having been cast opposite Katy Perry in her “Teenage Dream” music video, but said he has no loyalty to the singer herself. “I am very lucky, I’m blessed. But I’m not her boy. I’m not her boy. She made that very clear. I’m her prostitute. And that’s the point of this.” Kloss claims to have made about $650 for the work.

Kloss has also shared screenshots (above) of alleged correspondence between himself and Perry’s team. “I was supposed to minimize myself and stay PC to protect her ‘image,'” he said, but “the fear sticks with you, when you are censored to protect someone else’s image. But in return treated like a prostitute and exposed in front of a group of her friends and other random people.”

“So, happy anniversary to one of the most confusing, assaulting, and belittling jobs I’ve ever done. Yay,” Kloss said. “I was actually gonna play the song and sing it on ukele for the anniversary, but then as I was turning I thought, f**k this, I’m not helping her bs image another second.”

Katy Perry has yet to publicly respond to Kloss’ allegations.

Kloss’ allegations come after the #MeToo wave, which saw powerful media figures and Hollywood actors and producers, notably Matt Lauer, Les Moonves, Harvey Weinstein, Kevin Spacey, and super-producer Brett Ratner accused of sexual assault. A handful of men — including actor Anthony Rapp, who accused Spacey of sexual assault — have claimed they were assaulted or harassed by men or women in positions of power, including actors Terry Crews, James Van Der Beek, and Rob Schneider.