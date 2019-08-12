Michael Moore: ‘We Must All Join’ U.S. Fencer Who Knelt During National Anthem

Leftist documentary filmmaker Michael Moore jumped to Twitter to support the U.S. fencing team member who took a knee during the national anthem at the Pan Am Games last weekend.

Moore insisted that “we must all join” fencer Race Imboden who refused to stand for the Stars Spangled Banner after the U.S. men’s team won the gold in team fencing at the games in Lima, Peru, on Friday.

“Champion U.S. fencer took a knee on medals podium during national anthem,” Michael Moore tweeted, “as he called for social change in the US. We must all join him and others who risk criticism and punishment and take our own personal stands against this madness. R u ready?”

Champion U.S. fencer took a knee on medals podium during national anthem yesterday as he called for social change in the US. We must all join him and others who risk criticism and punishment and take our own personal stands against this madness. R u ready? https://t.co/FbKEAkkEzO — Michael Moore (@MMFlint) August 11, 2019

After he took a knee during the medal ceremony, Imboden took to Twitter to exclaim how ashamed he is of the United States..

“Racism, Gun Control, mistreatment of immigrants, and a president who spreads hate are at the top of a long list,” Imboden said on Friday. “I chose to [sacrifice] my moment today at the top of the podium to call attention to issues that I believe need to be addressed. I encourage others to please use your platforms for empowerment and change.”

I chose to sacrifie my moment today at the top of the podium to call attention to issues that I believe need to be addressed. I encourage others to please use your platforms for empowerment and change. — Race Imboden (@Race_Imboden) August 10, 2019

