Rob Reiner Says ‘There Is Only Impeachment’ After Israel Bans Ilhan Omar, Rashida Tlaib

Hollywood director Rob Reiner demanded President Donald Trump be impeached after he advised Israel to bar Reps. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) and Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) from entering the country — which the Jewish state officially did on Thursday.

“‘To suggest that 2 duly elected Members of Congress be refused entry to Israel saying “they hate all Jewish people’ is just latest assault by this ignoramous on our Democracy. There are no straws. There are no camels’ backs. There is only Impeachment,” Rob Reiner Fumed on Thursday.

President Trump took to Twitter this week and called on Israel to bar Omar and Tlaib from entering the country.

“It would show great weakness if Israel allowed Rep. Omar and Rep.Tlaib to visit,” the president said. “They hate Israel & all Jewish people, & there is nothing that can be said or done to change their minds. Minnesota and Michigan will have a hard time putting them back in office. They are a disgrace!”

Staunch critics of Israel, Congresswomen Omar and Tlaib voted against a resolution in July rejecting the ongoing Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) campaign heavily backed by anti-Israel activists and celebrities. The measure passed with overwhelming support from Democrats and Republicans. The pair also introduced a resolution, in July, aimed at supporting the BDS movement.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a statement on Thursday that Israel is “open to any critic and criticism, with one exception: Israel’s law prohibits the entry of people who call and operate to boycott Israel” but added that Tlaib and Omar’s apparent support of the BDS movement — and with their planned list to the country, “it became clear that they were planning a campaign whose sole purpose was to strengthen the boycot and negate Israel’s legitimacy.”

For Rob Reiner, Trump’s support for Israel — affirmed by its Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu– was but the latest reason to continue his campaign to throw Trump out of office.

