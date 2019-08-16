Chris Evans: Trump Acting Worse than a ‘Sh*tty Playground Bully’

Citing the way President Donald Trump addressed the disruptions during his New Hampshire rally, Marvel movie star Chris Evans struck out at Trump calling his actions worse than a “shitty playground bully.”

Attaching a link to coverage of the Thursday night rally where Trump made fun of a man’s weight when protesters tried to disrupt the rally, the Captain America star bemoaned that we had “hit basic human decency bedrock.”

“We’ve hit basic human decency bedrock,” Chris Evans said. “Can my reaction even be considered sanctimonious when the behavior in question falls short of the morality we would expect from a shitty playground bully? This chasm of moral leadership we’re living through has his name all over it.”

Still, despite Evans’ insinuation, the president wasn’t randomly mocking a man’s weight. He thought he was slamming people attempting to disrupt his rally.

During the packed rally in Manchester, New Hampshire, several protesters began shouting something that caught the president’s attention. Trump then spied a man walking in the aisle near where the protesters had started their disruption. Spotting the man, Trump mocked his weight and told him to “go home” and “get some exercise.”

However, it later turned out that the man Trump singled out was not one of the protesters and was, instead, a Trump fan.

Despite being mocked, New Hampshire resident Frank Dawson was not at all offended.

Dawson told the Daily Beast that he actually tried to take away the anti-Trump signs from the protesters.

But the president’s mocking was not a big deal, the man said.

“Everything is good,” Dawson told the outlet. “I love the guy. He is the best thing that ever happened to this country.”

The event was a big hit. In fact, the attendance beat the all time record at SNHU Arena, even beating the attendance record set by rocker Elton John.

