Second Accuser Claims Katy Perry Sexually Harassed Her

A second person has come forward to accuse pop star Katy Perry of sexual misconduct.

This latest accusation comes from a female TV show host in the country of Georgia named Tina Kandelaki, who alleges that Katy Perry acted inappropriately with her at an industry party, Consequences of Sound reported.

Kandelaki added that Perry was intoxicated when she began touching the TV personality inappropriately and attempted to steal a kiss. Kandelaki also claims that Perry was persistent and continued to sexually harass her even after being rebuffed. There was no indication of exactly when the alleged incident took place.

Kandelaki says that she was inspired to speak out after male model Josh Kloss spoke publicly about his alleged sexual harassment at the pop star’s hands.

Only a few days ago, Kloss alleged that Perry publicly pulled down his pants at costume designer Johnny Wujek’s birthday party in 2012.

“I just say this now because our culture is set on proving men of power are perverse. But females with power are just as disgusting,” Kloss said on Instagram on Tuesday

The actor and model added that he waited to come forward because of the consequences accusers often face — personally, and professionally. “To admit that someone violated you in such a fucked up way, and you didn’t call the cops at that moment was hard to swallow, and it took a lot of time,” Kloss said.

Perry has yet to comment on the claims against her.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Twitter @warnerthuston.