Seth Rogen on ‘The Hunt’ Cancellation: ‘Sucks When an Evil World Leader Gets Your Movie Canceled’

Actor Seth Rogen sounded off on the recent cancellation of The Hunt, a film where liberals killed Trump-supporting “deplorables” for sport, saying it “sucks when an evil world leader gets your movie canceled.”

The film, which reportedly featured liberal elites hunting and killing “deplorables” for sport, was canceled in the wake of two mass shootings El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio, and after President Donald Trump called Hollywood “racist” and full of violence.

“Liberal Hollywood is Racist at the highest level, and with great Anger and Hate!” Trump he wrote on Twitter following news of The Hunt’s release. “The movie coming out is made in order to inflame and cause chaos. They create their own violence, and then try to blame others.”

….to inflame and cause chaos. They create their own violence, and then try to blame others. They are the true Racists, and are very bad for our Country! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 9, 2019

Shortly afterward, Universal canceled the film’s release, explaining they understood that “now is not the right time to release this film.”

Seth Rogen, whose North Korea-based comedy film The Interview was forced to go straight to home release after the North Korean regime threatened terrorist attacks against theaters showing it, said he felt sympathy with the film’s producers.

“It sucks when an evil world leader gets your movie canceled,” he told reporters at the premiere of his latest comedy Good Boys.

Rogen’s thinly veiled swipe at President Trump appears to be a bit hypocritical given the actor’s past comments about films of which he did not approve. In 2015, Rogen compared Clint Eastwood’s war drama American Sniper to a form of Nazi propaganda, despite the fact it was based on the memoirs of the late Iraq war veteran Chris Kyle.

