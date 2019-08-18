Rashida Tlaib Suggests HBO Boycott After Bill Maher Calls Antisemitic BDS Campaign a ‘Bulls*it Purity Test’

Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) suggested a boycott of HBO after the network’s host Bill Maher ripped the anti-Israel “boycott, divestment, sanctions” (BDS) movement and called it a “bullshit purity test.”

“BDS is a bullshit purity test by people who want to appear woke but actually slept through history class,” Bill Maher said Friday.

“It’s predicated on this notion, I think — it’s very shallow thinking — that the Jews in Israel, mostly white, and the Palestinians are browner, so they must be innocent and correct, and the Jews must be wrong,” the Real Time host continued. “As if the occupation came right out of the blue, that this completely peaceful people found themselves occupied.”

The Michigan Democrat fired back at Maher saying “Maybe folks should boycott his show.”

“I am tired of folks discrediting a form of speech that is centered on equality and freedom,” Rashida Tlaib said. “This is exactly how they tried to discredit & stop the boycott to stand up against the apartheid in S. Africa. It didn’t work then and it won’t now.”

Maybe folks should boycott his show. I am tired of folks discrediting a form of speech that is centered on equality and freedom. This is exactly how they tried to discredit & stop the boycott to stand up against the apartheid in S. Africa. It didn't work then and it won't now. https://t.co/Oa49ZVfrVN — Rashida Tlaib (@RashidaTlaib) August 17, 2019

To be clear, Rep. Tlaib has a long history of antisemitism, including opposing Israel’s right to exist. Tlaib also voted against a massacre rejecting the BDS campaign in July. The resolution received overwhelming support in the House of Representatives.

