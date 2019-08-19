Fashion Notes: Melania Trump Returns Sun-Kissed in White Tee, Fendi Skirt

First Lady Melania Trump returned in Washington, D.C. from vacation in Bedminster, New Jersey, with a sun-kissed glow, blonder hair, and a tropical ensemble.

Melania Trump strutted past White House photographers following an August summer vacation wearing a simple white tee with a tropical green skirt by Fendi — the famed Italian luxury brand headed by Karl Lagerfeld, until his passing. The skirt is currently sold out at Bergdorf Goodman.

The floral Christian Louboutin stilettos Mrs. Trump paired with the skirt are some of her favorite pumps. Loyal Fashion Notes readers will recall that she last wore these stilettos in May with a rich green Emilia Wickstead midi dress.

Of course, no summer look is complete without Mrs. Trump’s square Saint Laurent sunglasses.

There was an added treat this week when photogs finally snapped pictures of the classic Louis Vuitton luggage set that Mrs. Trump travels with. The set, most likely worth more than $20,000, featured red luggage tags — how chic!

