Video: Kanye West Takes ‘Sunday Service’ to North California Church

Power-producer and fashion mogul Kanye West took his quasi-religious “Sunday Service” ceremony from the usual grassy outside stage to inside an auditorium where members of the California Worship Center gather.

The three-hour event featured Kanye’s choir performing renditions from Gospel greats Fred Hammond, “This Is The Day,” and Tye Tribbett, “Lift Him Up,” according to the Daily Mail. Grammy-winning singer and The Voice co-host Gwen Stefani as well as celebrity manager to Justin Bieber Scooter Braun were reportedly in attendance.

For West, Sunday Service carries, a “Christian vibe,” his wife Kim Kardashian said.

“But there’s no preaching. It’s just a very spiritual Christian experience. It’s honestly more like a healing experience for my husband. It’s definitely something he believes in — Jesus . . . ” She told Elle.

In July, the “Jesus Walks” crooner led a star-studded Sunday Service event on Easter at the Coachella Music Festival.

Apart from his on-again, off-again, on-again support for President Donald Trump, his willingness to draw attention to (from the stage of Saturday Night Live, no less) how the welfare state helped dismantle the black family, and his put-your-money-where-your-mouth-is campaigning — like building low-income housing units to addresses homelessness, Kayne West truly sets himself apart from most of his contemporaries. Especially when it comes to talking about his faith in God.

West credits Christ — “being in service to Christ, the radical obedience” — for pulling him out of a dark place, that found him lying in a Los Angeles hospital and diagnosed with sleep deprivation and temporary psychosis.

“God does have a way of lining things up,” he told Forbes.

Jerome Hudson is Breitbart News Entertainment Editor and author of the forthcoming book 50 Things They Don’t Want You to Know, from HarperCollins. Follow Jerome Hudson on Twitter @jeromeehudson.