Alec Baldwin: Trump Supporters Only Care About Money

Alec Baldwin is suggesting that money is the reason President Donald Trump enjoys so much support from people who overlook, what the actor says are the president’s many “poison pills.”

“For all you Trump supporters who have swallowed the poison pills of racist hatred, election fraud, a revolving door of semi-competent or outright awful appointees, the wholesale sexual degradation of women,” Baldwin said on Monday. “If the economy tanks, whatcha gonna do? $ is all u care about. So…?”

In a span of just a few months, Alec Baldwin has told us that Trump is “lazy, corrupt, neurologically impaired,” he’s said the president “would be so easy” to beat in a presidential race, and has wished for Bill Clinton to be “back in office for a couple of years.”

But the Saturday Night Live faux Trump’s latest screed is a smear on the president’s supporters.

These are also the ravings of a man who last week went out on a limb and declared that convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein was killed by the Russians, because, well, because “They’re in charge of everything now.”

