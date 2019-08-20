Ellen DeGeneres Defends Meghan Markle, Prince Harry from Private Jet Criticism

TV talk show host Ellen DeGeneres has become the latest celebrity to defend Meghan Markle and Prince Harry amid widespread criticism over their constant use of private jets, despite being vocal environmental activists.

Ellen DeGeneres rushed to the Royal couple’s side by praising the pair’s charity work.

“Portia and I met Prince Harry and Meghan in England to talk about their work on wildlife conservation. They were the most down-to-earth, compassionate people,” DeGeneres said on Monday.

“Imagine being attacked for everything you do, when all you’re trying to do is make the world better,” DeGeneres lamented.

Portia and I met Prince Harry and Meghan in England to talk about their work on wildlife conservation. They were the most down-to-earth, compassionate people. Imagine being attacked for everything you do, when all you’re trying to do is make the world better. pic.twitter.com/226pRO1fj1 — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) August 19, 2019

DeGeneres is the latest, high-profile celebrity to jump to support the royals who have been called on the carpet for taking four private jet trips in less than two weeks and all while claiming they are “climate change” activists.

On Monday, pop icon Elton John scolded those who would criticize the royals for flying from Britain to John’s $23 million mansion on the French Riviera.

The “Rocket Man” singer said he is “deeply distressed” over the “distorted and malicious” attacks on Harry and Markle, and he feels the need to defend them “from the unnecessary press intrusion that contributed to Diana’s untimely death.”

John went on to claim that he paid for the flight to his Nice, France, mansion and that he also donated money to a “carbon neutral fund” to make up for the flight.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Twitter @warnerthuston.