In a new video, veteran actor Jon Voight praised President Donald Trump as the “greatest president of this century.”

With a caption reading, “Jon Voight’s message of peace and love,” Voight also slammed liberals and the “radical left” for their hate and “extreme anger” over the president.

“This is not peace,” The Oscar-winner said in the Sunday video. “This is not love. This is hate among the radical left. No amount of book smart will show the given policy of what truth stands for. Truth is a powerful emotion. Love … is what we should be voting for.”

Jon Voight’s message of peace and love. pic.twitter.com/XHQTjtqsBx — Jon Voight (@jonvoight) August 18, 2019

“And I must say that we — the Republican Party — have voted for renewal, for a place of safety, a community where all can have peace,” Voight added. “But this is war among the left. They have hate. It’s like a venom. No words of God, no words of love, but a radical emotion of hate.”

The Ray Donovan star went on to heap high praise on the president.

“I’ve said this many times and I’m saying it again. From the deep truths of my heart and soul, President Trump is a man of truths, love, and justice for the American people and also for the people of a sacred place, Israel. Not only does he love our country, the United States of America, but he has a love for the people of all nations.”

“Let us pray for peace. Let us pray for this country that President Trump will take on four more years of his strength, devotion, knowledge of truths,” he continued. “And all that doubt and have extreme anger toward President Trump, may they be shown differently, that President Trump is the greatest president of this century.”

“Let us take a stand for liberty and justice for all,” Voight concluded. “God bless.”

This is not the first time Voight has declared Trump’s greatness. In May the actor compared Trump to Abraham Lincoln and insisted that “every” political move Trump has made has been correct.

