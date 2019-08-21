ABC Faces Boycott Threat for Casting Sean Spicer on ‘Dancing with the Stars’

ABC is facing calls for a boycott after the network announced that Sean Spicer will join the upcoming season of the popular reality competition series Dancing with the Stars.

Sean Spicer, who served as President Donald Trump’s first press secretary and director of communications, will join a cast that includes Christie Brinkley, Lamar Odom, James Van Der Beek, singer Mary Wilson and country star Lauren Alaina. The show’s 28th season is set to begin airing in September.

But no sooner was the casting announced Wednesday on Good Morning America did threats of a viewer and advertiser boycott began flying on social media.

Scott Dworkin, the co-founder of the Democratic Coalition, an anti-Trump PAC, wrote: “You will face a boycott. A big one. Of the show and of your entire network. And it will be well deserved. Folks will contact every advertiser you have and demand they stop running ads.”

You will face a boycott. A big one. Of the show and of your entire network. And it will be well deserved. Folks will contact every advertiser you have and demand they stop running ads. So, good luck with all of that. The only smart move here is to replace him immediately. — Scott Dworkin (@funder) August 21, 2019

Jon Cooper, who serves as chairman of the Democratic Coalition, called the show #DancingtoFascism and said it was “helping to normalize” Spicer.

More like #DancingToFascism. Screw you for helping to normalize Sean Spicer, @GMA.https://t.co/xbkjLazf1E — Jon Cooper (@joncoopertweets) August 21, 2019

Charlotte Clymer, press secretary for the Human Rights Campaign, said Wednesday that Spicer belongs on a “public blacklist.”

For 6 months, Sean Spicer served as White House Press Secretary to the most vile "president" in modern history. In that time, he repeatedly lied, obfuscated, and endorsed the badgering of a free press. He enabled hatred. He belongs on a public blacklist, not in a waltz.#DWTS — Charlotte Clymer🏳️‍🌈 (@cmclymer) August 21, 2019

Spicer served as the White House press secretary for the first six months, before stepping down. He was succeeded briefly by Anthony Scaramucci, followed by Sarah Huckabee Sanders.

After leaving the White House, Spicer made a surprise appearance during the 2017 Emmy Awards telecast. Last year, he released the book The Briefing: Politics, The Press, and The President about his time in the White House. Last January, appearing on HLN’s S.E. Cupp Unfiltered, Spicer said he “screwed up” during his Trump White House tenure on several issues.

Also joining the new season of Dancing with the Stars will be Kate Flannery, Hannah Brown, Karamo Brown, Ally Brooke, and Kate Flannery.

Follow David Ng on Twitter @HeyItsDavidNg. Have a tip? Contact me at dng@breitbart.com