Left-wing actress and activist Bette Midler attacked first lady Melania Trump with a crude “poem” about President Donald Trump’s Penis.

The Hocus Pocus actress, who seemingly spends much of her day attacking the president or members of his family, posted a poem “from” the first lady that even made fun of Melania’s accent.

A poem from Melania: Each day I’m filled with the hope

That #Donald won’t be such a Dope

So I get on my knees

And say vip it out plise

As I reach for my new microscope.

Bette Midler has attacked Melania Trump in other vile rants since President Trump took office.

In November of last year, for instance, Midler called Melania the “FLOTITS” in response to one of Melania’s old modeling photo shoots. Midler also ended up experiencing a backlash for body shaming Melania on Twitter.

Midler, who claims to be a feminist, also recently had to apologize for claiming that the word “woman” is somehow like the “N-Word” for the world.

In another poem, Midler fantasized about President Trump and his family being hung “goof and high.”

“Trump Trump Trump Bob Mueller’s marching, Trump Trump Trump And here is why Trump Trump Trump He’s gonna hang you Hang the fam’ly GOOD AND HIGH!” Bette Midler said.

Bette Midler later deleted that tweet.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Twitter @warnerthuston.