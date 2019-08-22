Dave Chappelle to Host Free Dayton Block Party in Wake of Mass Shooting

Comedian Dave Chappelle is a hosting free block party in Dayton, Ohio, this weekend in the wake of the mass shooting that saw 10 people killed and more than two dozen injured.

The block party will take place on Sunday in the Oregon District, a popular entertainment area in Dayton where the recent shooting took place. It is restricted to legal residents of Dayton, Ohio area, where Chappelle spent some of his childhood.

“In the wake of the recent tragedy in Dayton’s Oregon District, several community partners have come together to present Gem City Shine, an Oregon District Benefit Concert and Community Event, hosted by Dave Chappelle, on Sunday, August 25, from 4 to 10 p.m,” the event’s Facebook page reads. “This event is free, but a ticket is required for admission.”

“This event will honor the lives lost and to reclaim the community’s favorite places to shop, dine and enjoy time with family and friends,” it continues. “There will be several ways for attendees to contribute to both The Dayton Foundation’s Oregon District Tragedy Fund and Oregon District Business Association, which is assisting local businesses with recovery.”

Guests who make a $20 minimum donation will also receive a commemorative T-shirt that will go toward the tragedy fund at the Dayton Foundation. Meanwhile, those who cannot attend have been asked to “contribute to both The Dayton Foundation’s Oregon District Tragedy Fund and Oregon District Business Association.”

Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley tweeted about the party on Wednesday, revealing she was “so excited” about the event.

So excited to announce Gem City Shine, hosted by Dave Chappelle this Sunday in the Oregon District. Folks from the Dayton area can get free tickets here: https://t.co/DBNqklOOkY pic.twitter.com/gD2o5vugNX — Nan Whaley (@nanwhaley) August 21, 2019

There is currently no word on the line-up, although Dayton.com claims that a “slate of locally and nationally known acts are set to perform at the free event. Meanwhile, Chappelle has urged attendees “to ‘live in the moment’ and simply enjoy the experience rather than record via cellphone.”

