Jay-Z’s ex-business partner Damon Dash is the latest to join critics of the rapper over his high-profile deal with the National Football League.

Dash, who founded Roc-A-Fella Records with the famed rapper, slammed Jay-Z as strictly self-interested during a visit with Adam22 on the No Jumper podcast.

The discussion on the podcast turned to rumors that Jay-Z told fellow rapper Jermaine Dupri not to take the same deal with the NFL that Jay-Z took himself.

Even though Dupri walked back the claim, Dash said that it proves Jay-Z is a double dealer.

“If you ask anyone in the industry, it’s a common knowledge that Jay ain’t shit.” Dash said adding, “He’s about the bag. We all know that. He’s self-preserving. Period.”

Granted, Dash had a nasty split with Jay-Z over Roc-A-Fella Records. But Dash really took the paddle to Jay-Z and insisted that his former partner’s “deal” is “very vague” and everyone should ignore it until more details emerge.

Dash even hinted that the main reason the NFL made any deal with Jay-Z is because the rapper could bring his wife, Beyonce, in with him.

“It’s not hard to close a deal when you walk in the room with Beyonce, you can close a deal,” Dash said. “She’s the biggest firepower in that moment, it’s easy. Her celebrity trumps everything,” Dash said.

“I’m not saying that the betrayal isn’t . . . we all know that y’all just mad he betrayed [Kaepernick] why you’re not made he betrayed everybody else.” Dash said. “How many betrayals we talked about with Jay this ain’t the first one but just the first one we talked about cuz the only one affected us. So for me I’m like big deal. He fucks everybody over.”

