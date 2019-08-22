Rob Reiner Erupts: ‘Stop This Narcissistic Soulless Fool or Say Goodbye to US’

Hollywood diretor Rob Reiner took his obsession with seeing President Donald Trump impeached to a new level this week, demanding that Republicans in Congress “step the fuck up” and Democrats to “get out the impeachment hoses.”

“Can’t say this enough. Donald Trump is out of his fucking mind. He’s moronic. He’s racist. He’s childish. He’s beyond unfit,” the A Few Good Men helmer fumed on Wednesday. “GOP, step the fuck up! And Dems, the house is on fire! Get out the Impeachment hoses. Stop this greedy narcissistic soulless fool or say goodbye to US.”

Rob Reiner really “can’t say it enough.”

Last week, he screamed for impeachment after President Trump asked Israel to bar Reps. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) and Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) from entering the country — which the Jewish state officially did.

“To suggest that 2 duly elected Members of Congress be refused entry to Israel saying “they hate all Jewish people’ is just latest assault by this ignoramous on our Democracy. There are no straws. There are no camels’ backs. There is only Impeachment,” Rob Reiner said.

A few weeks earlier, Reiner was demanding Democratic Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi to “pull the trigger” on impeaching President Trump arguing that former Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s report was “loaded with criminal offenses.”

When he’s not clamoring for Trump’s impeachment, Rob Reiner is attacking the president’s supporters.

“The President of the United States is a racist. He’s made it abundantly clear his re-election is based on white nationalism. If you support him, there can be no distinction between you being a racist and a racist enabler. They are the same,” he said last month.

